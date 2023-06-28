Destructive tree-eating beetle discovered in North Texas

A beetle known for destroying millions of trees across North America has been discovered right here in North Texas. The Emerald Ash Borer landed in the state years ago and has since made its way to Dallas-Fort Worth. Entomologists are keeping a close eye on infestations, and hope to slow the spread.

It’s considered a state-regulated pest. It is so damaging that state officials quarantine and regulate the movement of ash products to prevent the beetle from gobbling up rural and urban ash trees.

Allen Smith is an entomologist and Regional Forest Health Coordinator for Texas A&M Forestry Services. He said the beetle can be detrimental to our outdoor space.

“They destroy the living tissue layer under the bark,” Smith said. “And that’s the layer where the tree’s water and nutrients flow up and down.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Emerald Ash Borer has killed some 15 million trees in North America.

“It basically makes the tree starve itself to death,” said Smith.

Positive confirmations of EAB have been made in several North Texas counties including Dallas, Denton and Tarrant. A memorandum from the City of Dallas said the beetle was found near Dowdy Ferry and I-20. City staff assessed the site and will continue to work with the Texas A&M Forestry Service.

The EAB can kill trees within two to three years. Smith said an infestation also has economic consequences.

“It’s a like a hurricane that comes through and takes all your trees down,” he said. “Well, somebody has got to pay to clean that up. And having that happen all at once is very expensive.”

Smith said, through ash product quarantine and trap setting, cities can spread the cost of damage over several years and try to preserve valuable greenspace.

For more information on EAB visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/eab/