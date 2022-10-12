Despite Concerns, Fort Worth Commission Approves New Apartments

The Fort Worth planning commission on Wednesday approved the addition of nearly 600 new apartments off West 7th Street despite some neighbors’ concerns that it will only add to traffic congestion.

The vote was unanimous and now goes to the city council for final approval next month.

Developers propose building two apartment buildings with 595 total units which would replace several stores including a PetSmart on the east end of Montgomery Plaza.

Drivers already complain about traffic congestion along West 7th Street.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"I don't know how it could be any worse than it already is with all the construction and everything,” said retired teacher Jane Routen.

The area has been booming with new housing and new businesses going in everywhere in recent years.

Flash flooding is a big problem in some nearby neighborhoods. Some blame it on the lack of green space.

The city is signing off on a study paid for by the developers.

In a study paid for by developers, the new apartments won’t add to traffic woes.

"Their study met our criteria,” said Ty Thompson, the city’s assistant director of development services. “We felt comfortable with their analysis. And it showed a reduction in traffic."

But critics, like the nearby Mongomery Plaza Residential Condo Association, don't believe that and argue the study underestimates the amount of future traffic.

"You can see the numbers can be manipulated to show whatever you want to show,” the association’s Ray Ojeski told the planning and zoning commission.

The city council is set to vote on the issue on Nov. 8.

City council member Elizabeth Beck whose district includes West 7th Street was unavailable for comment Wednesday but is working with stakeholders on their concerns, an aide said.