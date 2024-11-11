DeSoto woman shoots armed man she says followed her home

A man is in critical condition, shot at least twice after a DeSoto woman says he followed her home and tried to force his way into her house.

According to DeSoto police, a woman called 911 at about 8 p.m. Friday and said a man was in her backyard with a gun. The 911 operator said they could hear screaming from the caller as the man tried to enter the woman's home through her garage door.

Dispatch also reported several neighbors were calling 911 after hearing gunshots in the area.

When police arrived at the woman's home on the 400 block of Raintree Circle, she told them she thought she shot the man. Officers found the man, later identified by police as 35-year-old Octavio Flores Mondragon, on the garage floor with apparent gunshot wounds to his face and chest.

Police said a gun was found nearby, which they believe belonged to Mondragon.

Officers provided Mondragon with first aid before he was taken to the hospital. At last check, the man was listed in critical condition.

In a statement to police, the woman said she noticed a dark-colored truck follow her into her neighborhood. The driver of the truck then followed her down her driveway. The woman said she ran inside her home, called the police, and grabbed a gun. She said when the man tried to force his way inside her home, she fired multiple shots through the door.

Police said Mondragon is expected to be charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, a first-degree felony punishable by up to $10,000 and six years in prison. No bond has been set, and it's unclear whether he has legal representation.