DeSoto to Launch Second Round of COVID-19 Small Business Grants

The City of DeSoto is issuing a second round of funding opportunities for the City's Small Business Grant Program.

The second round will be assisted by the DeSoto Economic Recovery Advisory Task Force's Business Subcommittee which will support businesses receiving CARES Act funds.

Applicants will soon be able to download their application via the Small Business Grant Page.

According to the City of DeSoto, the City received 88 applications during the first round, and 52 small businesses were approved to receive a combined $210,000 in funding.

After the 52 businesses from the first round receive funding, the Small Business Grant Program will have approximately $157,000 remaining to assist another 31 DeSoto small businesses.

"DeSoto wants to use every tool that we can think of to help our small businesses recover from the harm that the COVID-19 pandemic has done in our community, and leveraging and providing funding so that our vital small businesses and now non-profits can get back on their feet is one of the ways that government can really make a difference," DeSoto Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan said.

In April, McCowan charged City Manager Brandon Wright with assembling a task force of local business and civic leaders to work with DeSoto government managers to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 to recover and move forward.

The City of DeSoto's Economic Recovery Advisory Task Force provided 22,000 masks for distribution during protests, provided 1,250 reusable masks to DeSoto ISD students, and donated cases of bottled water to school district's athletic program.

The task force also conducted business and marketing outreach, facilitated the application process for DeSoto's Small Business Grant Program, held a mask and hand sanitizer giveaway for DeSoto residents, and created educational videos and resource documents about COVID-19.