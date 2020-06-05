DeSoto Teen Killed After T-Bone Collision With Hummer in Houston

A 16-year-old from North Texas was killed and two other teens seriously hurt when a Hummer collided with their BMW in suburban Houston, authorities say.

Tristan Sanders, 16, of DeSoto was in the back seat of the BMW sedan early Friday morning when it collided with a white Hummer, KPRC-TV reported.

The impact of the crash split the BMW in half and scattered debris across the roadway. Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it was clear speed was a factor in the incident.

Two teens in the BMW were hospitalized in serious condition, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

The driver of the Hummer had injuries that were not life-threatening and was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, Teare said while noting additional charges are possible.

An investigation is underway to determine which of the two vehicles involved ran a red light at the intersection, causing the crash, Teare said.