Houston

DeSoto Teen Killed After T-Bone Collision With Hummer in Houston

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 16-year-old from North Texas was killed and two other teens seriously hurt when a Hummer collided with their BMW in suburban Houston, authorities say.

Tristan Sanders, 16, of DeSoto was in the back seat of the BMW sedan early Friday morning when it collided with a white Hummer, KPRC-TV reported.

The impact of the crash split the BMW in half and scattered debris across the roadway. Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it was clear speed was a factor in the incident.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 3

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

td cristobal 11 mins ago

Gov. Abbott to Address TD Cristobal as Storm Accelerates Into Gulf of Mexico

Two teens in the BMW were hospitalized in serious condition, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

The driver of the Hummer had injuries that were not life-threatening and was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, Teare said while noting additional charges are possible.

An investigation is underway to determine which of the two vehicles involved ran a red light at the intersection, causing the crash, Teare said.

This article tagged under:

HoustonDeSoto
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us