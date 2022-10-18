DeSoto Police Suspect Recent Burglary Connected to Others at Nearby Storage Units

Images show the aftermath of the brazen burglary at a storage facility in DeSoto where thieves ransacked some 200 units.

Now, the DeSoto police say they think the crooks may have done this before in other communities. Police say it’s the work of people who knew what they were doing and had likely done this before.

“Anytime something like this happens it becomes a talking point not only for our agency but for the community,” said Assistant Chief of Police Ryan Jesionek.

DeSoto Police say the call came in Monday morning at the Extra Space Storage facility off South Hampton Road.

“I’ve seen plenty of storage facility burglaries, none like this,” said Jesionek

Police said some 200 units had been damaged or burglarized - the bay doors of dozens peeled like the top of a tin can making for easy access.

“This is not an accident, this is not a mistake,” Jesionek said. “This is a focused effort to victimize hundreds of people.”

A victim who did not want her identity revealed showed NBC 5 the inside of her storage unit. She runs a business and says several thousands of dollars worth of items are gone.

She’s insured but said the ordeal has been anxiety-inducing.

Jesionek said surveillance video shows at least five suspects were involved, but discernible features are difficult to make out. They do believe the same people could be responsible for a rash of burglaries in surrounding communities.

“There are a couple of surrounding agencies that had crimes with similar MO around the same time,” he said. “The agencies that we’re working with, or think may be related are actually relatively close.”

Jesionek said detectives are working with tenants to identify missing property and compare notes with nearby agencies to catch the people responsible.

NBC 5 reached out to the storage unit but we’ve yet to hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeSoto Police at 469-658-3000.