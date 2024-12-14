DeSoto

DeSoto police say an officer fatally shot knife-wielding man Friday morning

The DeSoto Police Department will also hold a press conference Monday at 10:30 a.m. to provide more information, according to a news release

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

DeSoto police said an officer shot and killed a man wielding a knife in each hand who "approached officers aggressively" Friday.

DeSoto police issued a news release Friday about the incident that is now being investigated by several agencies.

Police said in the statement that DeSoto police dispatch received a 911 hang-up from a residence in the 1000 block of Hunter's Creek Drive just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. A caller, who identified himself as Arthur Lee Armstrong, Jr. answered when dispatchers re-established contact and according to police told the dispatcher he had several weapons and wanted to harm police.

DeSoto police said officers went to the home after a second caller confirmed Armstrong was at the home with other residents and was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, DeSoto police said officers encountered Armstrong, 26, in the front yard armed with a knife in each hand.

According to the statement released, Armstrong immediately approached officers aggressively and did not respond to multiple commands to stop and drop the weapons. DeSoto police said when Armstrong continued toward officers, one officer fired a single round from a patrol rifle hitting Armstrong in the chest.

Officers disarmed Armstrong, began life-saving measures, and took him to Central Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the police statement.

The DeSoto Police Department said it requested officers from the Major Crimes Unit of the Grand Prairie Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau respond to the scene and head up the investigation of the incident. The department said the Dallas County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Unit was also contacted to conduct an independent investigation.

The officer who fatally shot Armstrong was placed on paid administrative leave, per DeSoto Police Department policy, during the investigations into the incident.

The DeSoto Police Department said it would hold a news conference Monday at 10:30 a.m. to provide more information, according to the news release.

