Police say man holding child fatally shot by DeSoto police had threatened to shoot officers

A DeSoto police officer fatally shot a man holding a child who threatened to shoot officers early Sunday morning, according to the police department.

DeSoto police said they were called to the 1100 block of Greenbriar Drive around 4 a.m. after an armed man, who was carrying a small child and was traveling with two women, was knocking on the doors to homes and trespassing through front and back yards.

Raeshaan Tanner says her husband answered the door when the group came to their house just before 4 a.m.

"Nothing good is going on that time of the morning," she said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Tanner said the man and two women were wearing backpacks and the child appeared to be under one year of age.

"They said that they needed help, a ride or an Uber, that was it, they were thirsty. We gave them some bottled water," said Tanner.

Tanner said they seemed "frantic" or "out of sorts" and called police after her husband made sure the group left their property.

When officers arrived and made contact with the man, police said he threatened to shoot any officer he encountered.

Officers tried to talk to the man and de-escalate the situation but, according to police, the group fled into a creek behind the homes.

Police said after about 30 minutes, officers encountered the group in the 1200 block of Springbrook Drive and continued to try to get the man to drop his weapon and let the small child go, but he was uncooperative.

Police said, fearing for their safety and the child's safety, one officer armed with a rifle fired at the suspect and hit him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by DeSoto medical personnel.

"It's hard to believe this happened here," said longtime resident Jerry Hall who lives in the neighborhood where the man was shot.

Police are still working to identify the man. The two women were taken in for questioning but police said they did not help identify the man. The child was turned over to family members.

Police offered no information on the relationship between the man, the women and the child.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental policy.

To ensure an objective investigation into the officer-involved shooting, DeSoto police said the Grand Prairie Police Department is the outside agency investigating and the Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office was also notified and responded to the scene.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.