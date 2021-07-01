DeSoto Police Initiates ‘No Questions Asked' Gun Surrender Program

The Gun Surrender Program is an initiative hosted by the DeSoto Police Department and supported by the City of DeSoto, Community Missionary Baptist Church and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

DeSoto PD says, 'This a 'no questions asked' surrender of unwanted firearms to law enforcement for destruction.'

Here's how to participate:

Gather any firearms and ammunition that you do not want.

Place your unloaded firearm in your vehicle in the following manner: In your trunk or in a box in the bed of your truck, in a box in the rear seat of your truck, in a box behind the last seat of your vehicle. All ammunition should be removed from the gun and placed in the box or a separate box or bag.

If you are not sure how to verify the gun is unloaded or aren't familiar with the gun to verify, notify the officer upon arrival.

You may also request an officer to come retrieve the gun(s) and ammunition from your house if you reside in Desoto.

The event will take place on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and those who participate will be eligible to receive a $100 gift card.