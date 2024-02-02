New details released in nurse reportedly abducted in DeSoto and found in Laredo; Suspect sought

There are new developments in the reported kidnapping of a North Texas nurse that ended with authorities encountering her on the southern border hours after issuing a statewide CLEAR Alert.

Lacey Overby, 37, is safe after allegedly being abducted by a homeless man Thursday afternoon outside a convenience store in DeSoto, according to police.

Her alleged abductor has not been arrested.

Authorities are still investigating whether an act of kindness on her part led to the kidnapping.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Overby, who is a registered nurse in Texas, reportedly encountered the man, who is described as a homeless individual, at the busy TigerMart on East Parkerville Road at around 5:30 Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Overby then drove to a Taco Casa fast food place just across I-35 in Lancaster and returned with food for the man.

It is unclear whether the man asked for food.

Overby, police say, was on the phone with a family member, “and the family member overheard commotion and it was believed that Ms. Overby was being kidnapped by this gentleman,” said Lt. Chris Huerta with the DeSoto Police Department.

Police were not able to detail what kind of ‘commotion’ led the family member to believe Overby was being abducted or whether Overby said anything during the alleged encounter.

Family called police who began treating the situation as a disappearance under suspicious circumstances.

Lancaster and DeSoto Police Departments worked in conjunction with Texas DPS to issue a statewide CLEAR Alert.

The alert, similar to the Amber Alert for minors, is for adults and elderly individuals believed to be kidnapped or in immediate danger.

Police included Overby’s photograph, information on the alleged suspect and details of her car.

Laredo police contacted DeSoto detectives at approximately 11 p.m. alerting them Overby was spotted at their border crossing.

The border city is about six hours from DeSoto, which fits the timeline provided by police.

“Ms. Overby advised officers there that she had been held against her will and then was told to drive to Laredo to try and cross into Mexico,” said Huerta. “The individual who kidnapped Ms. Overby is still at large. We are working with the Laredo Police Department to solve this crime.”

Huerta could not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the encounter with Overby or whether the suspect had been with Huerta prior to her arriving at the international bridge.

Laredo police are processing Overby’s vehicle for any possible evidence.

Meanwhile, Overby has been reunited with her family who traveled to Laredo.

Police cannot provide details of Overby’s condition other than to say ‘she is safe.’

She is expected to return to North Texas soon where DeSoto detectives hope to conduct a formal interview in hopes of learning more about the kidnapping and the suspect.

Overby has family in Collin County who spoke briefly with NBC 5 on Friday, declining to speak on camera or release a statement, but saying they want this case to raise awareness about being cautious of one’s surroundings.