DeSoto Officer Fatally Shoots Burglary Suspect

A 47-year-old man was fatally shot by police responding to a burglary call Monday morning in DeSoto, police say.

A DeSoto Police news release said officers were called at about 11:38 by a resident reporting a burglary at their home in the 300 block of Polk Street in DeSoto. The caller said someone had entered their home "brandishing an unknown item," the police statement said.

The first officers to arrive found the man armed outside the home, police said. The man advanced toward an officer, who opened fire, striking him.

The man, identified as Michael Nunez, 47, died from his wounds.

The officer who opened fire is on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Police did not say what the man was armed with and no additional details were provided about the initial burglary call.

Investigators from Grand Prairie Police and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.