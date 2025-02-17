DeSoto

DeSoto police say juveniles face charges after damaging property during night of mischief

DeSoto police ask any resident who thinks they were a victim to call to file a police report

The DeSoto Police Department says several young people face charges of criminal mischief and theft after a night of destruction.

Police received several emergency calls from residents related to property damage and people ringing their doorbells and running away.

The property destruction reports included damaged mailboxes, front doors, garage doors, solar lights and landscaping decor.

Police say thanks to residents providing police with surveillance photos and videos officers were able to identify the vehicle and spotted it at an address in DeSoto.

The investigation revealed several juveniles snuck out of the house at night and drove around causing random acts of mischief according to DeSoto police.

Police said the parents of the juveniles involved are cooperating with law enforcement. The kids face misdemeanor charges.

DeSoto police ask any resident who thinks they were a victim to call 972-223-6111 to file a report and provide any photo or video evidence

