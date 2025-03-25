DeSoto ISD to host 2025 bond info sessions

The DeSoto Independent School District is hosting information sessions after the board of trustees voted to approve a bond election set for this spring.

According to DeSoto ISD, three propositions related to a proposed bond will be featured on the ballot. Those propositions pertain to campus renovations, a student-athlete success center and upgrades to various athletics facilities, and ADA-compliance updates to Eagle Stadium.

DeSoto ISD said these info sessions aim to provide community stakeholders with information about the proposed bond program and allow attendees to learn more and ask questions.

Guests can attend these info sessions virtually or in person.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 12-12:45 p.m. Virtual

12-12:45 p.m. Virtual Wednesday, April 2, 2025 7:30-8:15 a.m. Virtual

7:30-8:15 a.m. Virtual Tuesday, April 8, 2025 7-7:45 p.m. Virtual

7-7:45 p.m. Virtual Monday, April 14, 2025 9-10 a.m. In-Person at Belt Line Conf. Center

9-10 a.m. In-Person at Belt Line Conf. Center Thursday, April 24, 2025 6-7 p.m. In-Person at Belt Line Conf. Center

6-7 p.m. In-Person at Belt Line Conf. Center Monday, April 28, 2025 12-12:45 p.m. Virtual

Those interested in engaging in the virtual Bond Talk webinars may do so via Microsoft Teams.

DeSoto ISD will also be hosting an in-person, guided bus tour of district facilities so attendees can understand the considerations posed in the proposed bond program. Those tours will take place on the dates below:

Saturday, April 12, 2025 9-11 a.m. Departing from DeSoto ISD Admin. Bldg

Saturday, April 26, 2025 1-3 p.m. Departing from DeSoto ISD Admin. Bldg

According to DeSoto ISD, there are limited spaces available for bus tours. Guests are asked to reserve a spot by registering to attend online.

For more information about DeSoto ISD and its initiatives, visit www.DeSotoISD.org.