DeSoto ISD Superintendent Weaver to Submit Resignation Monday

DeSoto ISD superintendent D’Andre Weaver will submit his resignation to the board Monday, setting the district up for another search for leadership as it works to find stability.

Weaver took over the embattled district in the summer of 2018 and inspired confidence among many community members with an intense focus on raising academic achievement and righting finances. He weathered previous controversies with the board — including an earlier attempt to have him resign and a state takeover.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He plans to step down in December and said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.