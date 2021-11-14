DallasNews.com

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Weaver to Submit Resignation Monday

It’s unclear who will take over from Weaver come the second semester. The school board remains under state control.

By Talia Richman | The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

DeSoto ISD superintendent D’Andre Weaver will submit his resignation to the board Monday, setting the district up for another search for leadership as it works to find stability.

Weaver took over the embattled district in the summer of 2018 and inspired confidence among many community members with an intense focus on raising academic achievement and righting finances. He weathered previous controversies with the board — including an earlier attempt to have him resign and a state takeover.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He plans to step down in December and said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDeSotodesoto isddandre weaver
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us