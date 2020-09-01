DeSoto ISD Personal Protective Equipment Destroyed in Warehouse Fire

A North Texas school district is asking for donations after a recent fire devastated its stock of personal protective equipment.
DeSoto ISD said administrators learned at about 4:30 Thursday morning of a fire burning at the district's Plant Services Building. The warehouse, located at 200 West Parkerville Road, houses district supplies and equipment, though much of it was destroyed in the fire.
A DeSoto firefighter was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The district says work is underway to restock the PPE, but donations are being accepted.
Anyone interested in offering a donation of PPE or computer equipment lost in the fire is asked to email info@DeSotoISD.org.