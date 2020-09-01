DeSoto ISD Personal Protective Equipment Destroyed in Warehouse Fire

A North Texas school district is asking for donations after a recent fire devastated its stock of personal protective equipment.

DeSoto ISD said administrators learned at about 4:30 Thursday morning of a fire burning at the district's Plant Services Building. The warehouse, located at 200 West Parkerville Road, houses district supplies and equipment, though much of it was destroyed in the fire.

A DeSoto firefighter was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The district says work is underway to restock the PPE, but donations are being accepted.

Anyone interested in offering a donation of PPE or computer equipment lost in the fire is asked to email info@DeSotoISD.org.