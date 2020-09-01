desoto isd

DeSoto ISD Personal Protective Equipment Destroyed in Warehouse Fire

A North Texas school district is asking for donations after a recent fire devastated its stock of personal protective equipment.
DeSoto ISD

A North Texas school district is asking for donations after a recent fire devastated its stock of personal protective equipment.

DeSoto ISD said administrators learned at about 4:30 Thursday morning of a fire burning at the district's Plant Services Building. The warehouse, located at 200 West Parkerville Road, houses district supplies and equipment, though much of it was destroyed in the fire.

A DeSoto firefighter was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 31

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas County 36 mins ago

Dallas County Commissioners to Weigh Pay Raise for Elected Officials

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The district says work is underway to restock the PPE, but donations are being accepted.

Anyone interested in offering a donation of PPE or computer equipment lost in the fire is asked to email info@DeSotoISD.org.

This article tagged under:

desoto isdcoronaviruspersonal protective equipment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us