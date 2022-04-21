DeSoto ISD Names Dr. Usamah Rodgers as Finalist for Superintendent Role

The search for the new Desoto ISD superintendent is officially over.

On Wednesday, the school district announced Dr. Usamah Rodgers as the lone finalist for the superintendent position following a special meeting.

“The Board’s hiring of Dr. Rodgers ensures that our kids’ needs are at the forefront of the district’s focus given her extensive work in shaping and preparing students for college and career readiness," said DeSoto ISD Board President DeAndrea Fleming. "Dr. Rodgers has demonstrated her ability to do this work at a high level throughout her proven tenure as a teacher, campus leader, and central office administrator.”

After receiving her bachelor's degree in Education from Missouri State, Rodgers later went on to pursue a master's and doctorate of education leadership and administration from UT Austin.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Prior to the new position, Rodgers was a teacher and worked her way up through multiple executive leadership roles receiving several awards for her contributions to education.

More recently, Dr. Rodgers served as the Deputy Chief of Strategic Initiatives in Dallas ISD, the 14th largest school district in the U.S. with more than 150,000 students.

Desoto ISD began its search following former superintendent D'Andre Weaver's resignation in Nov. of 2021.

According to the district, they received a number of applications narrowing the field of 27 applicants down to five before reviewing two finalists prior to Wednesday's special meeting.

“I am extremely grateful that the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees has selected me as the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent of DeSoto ISD schools," said Rodgers. "I am excited about the opportunity to work collaboratively with all district stakeholders to continue building upon the district’s legacy and providing exceptional educational experiences for our students."