The DeSoto ISD is adding wellness spaces to each of its 10 campuses to provide students and staff with a quiet, safe space for stillness and reflection.

The school district describes the "Zen Dens" as "immersive, purpose-driven environments" that are curated with "warm hues and earthy tones to evoke comfort, safety and a sense of belonging."

Zen Dens offer more than just a quiet setting; the lighting is warm and dim, unlike the typical fluorescent lighting found in classrooms. Photos provided by the district show a variety of seating options, ranging from swings to lounge chairs.

The initiative is part of the district's plan to prioritize mental health for its 5,700 students and 800 employees through emotional regulation, reflection, and resilience in learning environments. The "Zen Dens" serve as a visible, healing symbol of the district’s deep commitment to the well-being of students and staff.

The DeSoto ISD partnered with 2 Inspire Peace, Inc., a Dallas nonprofit, to help create the spaces.

Dr. Gene Morrow, executive director of student support services for the DeSoto ISD, said social-emotional safety is a key predictor of student achievement.

“When students feel seen, heard, and supported, they are far more likely to engage deeply in learning, take healthy risks, and overcome academic challenges. Zen Dens are an innovative way to reinforce that safety in a tangible and nurturing way," Morrow said.

The district said extensive research and classroom experience show that children of color are disproportionately disciplined in schools, which is often a reflection of unaddressed emotional needs and limited access to mental, emotional, and behavioral health resources. In the DeSoto ISD, which is roughly 70% Black and 20% Hispanic/Latin American, teachers and leaders have observed a need to dig down into the makeup and development of the whole child, centering on creating foundations for mental and emotional health and wellness, emotional coping skills, self-regulation, and conflict regulation skills.

"When children, of any race, are given consistent exposure to social-emotional tools and supportive environments, they experience healthier interactions, display stronger engagement in school, and are less likely to act out," the district said. "These systems offer students practical coping mechanisms to navigate stress, frustration, and anxiety—factors that are increasingly prevalent in this generation of school-aged children."

The district said the Zen Dens will provide students and staff with a place to process and navigate emotions related to peer conflict, academic struggles, or the need for downtime and that the calming spaces will contribute to a healthier and more inclusive school culture by giving students who may have felt unseen or disempowered self-regulate, heal and center their emotional needs.

Metric Manning, also of the DeSoto ISD Student Support Services team, emphasized the strategic role Zen Dens play in a larger system of support:

“Zen Dens are just one of several initiatives we are implementing this upcoming academic year to holistically support students socially, emotionally, and behaviorally. These spaces allow students to process emotions—whether they're navigating peer conflict, working through academic frustrations, or needing time to reflect—and return to the classroom better equipped to engage, learn, and succeed.”

DeSoto ISD is also integrating multiple frameworks to build resilience and emotional intelligence across campuses, including:

Restorative Discipline Practices (RDP): a set of principles and techniques focused on building relationships and fostering community among students and their peers.

Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS): a framework that provides varying levels of academic, behavioral, and social-emotional support to meet the diverse needs of all students through data-driven decision-making and targeted interventions.

Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS): a proactive, school-wide framework that promotes positive behavior, improves school climate, and enhances student outcomes through consistent expectations, reinforcement, and data-informed strategies.

Student Support Teams: collaborative groups of educators and specialists who identify, develop, and implement targeted strategies to support students exhibiting behavioral challenges, aiming to improve outcomes through data-driven problem-solving and individualized interventions.

The district said the models are designed to intervene early, address concerns before they escalate, and guide students toward long-term positive outcomes.

“Our goal is to create a districtwide culture that prioritizes wellness and proactively meets student needs,” said Dr. Usamah Rodgers, DeSoto ISD superintendent.

“By implementing strategies like Zen Dens and aligning them with MTSS, PBIS, and Student Support Teams, we are taking meaningful steps to address mental and emotional health—ensuring students remain on a strong trajectory toward success, both academically and personally," Rodgers said.

For more information about DeSoto ISD, visit www.desotoisd.org.