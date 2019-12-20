DeSoto High School Band Wins National Award of Excellence

The DeSoto High School band has been named the national winner of the Dr. William P. Foster Project Award of Excellence.

The award recognizes quality programs serving historically underappreciated student populations. It honors select educators and their band programs that are challenging students and reaching a high level of excellence.

"This is such a great honor for our school and our community" DeSoto ISD Director of Bands Delton Brown said. "I am grateful for my band kids who work so hard. They deserve to be recognized on a national level. I hold them to such a high, non-compromising standard and I don't let up. Nevertheless, they continue to step up to the challenge and achieve at levels not expected of them because of various reasons."

The award is sponsored by the Music Education Alliance, a collaboration of the College Band Directors National Association, Music for All, and National Band Association. The group is dedicated to the attainment of a high level of excellence for bands at all levels of instruction.

The prestigious award was announced this week at the annual meeting in Chicago and will include local activities and celebrations next semester.

DeSoto High School will be visited by national committee members, presented with a commemorative plaque, and given several perks including at least one full school day of rehearsals, meetings and master classes and a review of include specific needs of the program to help define future goals.

"Our administration, staff, and students are so appreciative of our band directors and the tireless hours they dedicate to our students" Principal Shon Joseph said. "From the field to the concert hall, Mr. Brown and his team have done an outstanding job. We are all proud of our Eagle Band."