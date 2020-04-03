DeSoto Brothers Fight Ends in Shooting

Desoto Police are investigating a shooting between two brothers that sent one of them to an area hospital.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Toucan Court shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3.

When police arrived, they found 38-year-old Darryl Demon Johnson lying in the driveway and bleeding from wound to his neck and back

Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Glenn Johnson and charged him in the shooting of his older brother.

Darryl Johnson was transported to a hospital where his condition is unkown.

DeSoto Police believe this is an isolated incident and that all persons involved have been accounted for. There is no immediate threat to the general public. The investigation is currently ongoing and no other information is available.