No backpacks allowed at DeSoto ISD secondary schools this week

Backpacks will be banned from all DeSoto ISD secondary campuses from March 3-7, according to a statement released Friday.

The policy will serve as a precautionary measure to reduce potential distractions and ensure a smooth transition to spring break, the district said.

The statement warned that students who fail to comply will be asked to return home, and can not have their backpack stored on campus.

Along with continuous video surveillance, the district said they will place additional staff "trained in safety and security" to monitor and limit traffic in higher-populated areas throughout the day.

"DeSoto ISD is committed to maintaining a learning environment that is safe and productive and that supports the criminal prosecution of any individual who threatens harm to our students, staff, and campuses," DeSoto ISD said.

DeSoto ISD currently holds a clear backpack policy for grades sixth through 12, which was first implemented for the 2024-2025 school year. The district also prohibits all backpacks for athletic events.

The statement reminded parents that March 7 will be an early release day. It encouraged those with questions about the change to contact their child's campus, and thanked the community for their cooperation.