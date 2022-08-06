Desoto Announces Stage 2 Water Restrictions

The City of Desoto is calling for residents to reduce outdoor watering. The city has moved to “stage two” restrictions.

The restrictions include limited times for customers using automatic irrigations or hose-end sprinklers outdoors to water once every five days early in the morning, 5 to 9 a.m.. or late evening, 7 to 11 p.m.

The watering schedule, sent by the city, shows which days watering will be allowed and is depended on the last digit of a resident’s street address.

WATERING SCHEDULE

Last Digit of Address Allowed Watering Dates

0 and 5 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th

1 and 6 1st, 6th,11th, 16th, 21st, 26th

2 and 7 2nd, 7th, 12th, 17th, 22nd, 27th

3 and 8 3rd, 8th, 13th, 18th, 23rd, 28th

4 and 9 4th, 9th, 14th, 19th, 24th, 29th

The city is also prohibiting all restaurants from serving water to customers except by request. Residential hand-washing of cars or other vehicles is prohibited except on designated days. Adding water or refilling pools is also prohibited except on those days.

The City of DeSoto has the ability to monitor usage and will be addressing excessive usage to violators and can place fines.