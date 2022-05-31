Irving

Derick Miller Becomes New Irving Police Chief

Miller is the first Black chief in the Irving Police Department’s history

By Larry Collins

The Irving Police Department is set to get a new police chief. City leaders will swear in Derick Miller as the new police chief after an extensive national search.

“It was a challenging process. It brought several extremely qualified candidates to the forefront,” incoming police chief, Derick Miller said. “I’m honored to have been selected to serve such a dynamic police department and vibrant city who value community engagement, who value progressive policing and most importantly value treating everyone who they come into contact with professionalism, dignity and respect.”

Miller served as Carrollton Police Department’s chief since 2017 and has been in law enforcement since 1992.

Miller is an adjunct professor at UT Arlington, the DFW Major City Police Chiefs Association president, and a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Miller is the first Black chief in the Irving Police Department’s history.

