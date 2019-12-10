Deputy Named Director of Security for Catholic Diocese of Dallas

A veteran Dallas police officer is leaving the department for a new job in the city.

Deputy Police Chief Albert Martinez has been named Director of Security for the Catholic Diocese of Dallas after most recently commanding the Southwest Patrol Division.

Martinez's 27-year resume in law enforcement includes supervising criminal investigations, as well as experience as an investigator in the assault unit of the crimes against persons division.

"Albert Martinez comes with the highest level of integrity, commitment and dedication. He will be vital to the safety of all those we serve including overseeing parish security and supervising our victim's assistance coordinator who deals with allegations of misconduct," Bishop Edward J. Burns said in a statement. "Chief Martinez has served our community well and we are grateful to have a man of his caliber, competence and expertise join us."

The newly-created position will include evaluating and maintaining security at all 75 parishes and other diocesan facilities.

"This experience will be invaluable as we move forward addressing safety and abuse issues, now and in the future," said Bishop Burns. "With all of the gun violence and vandalism that have occurred in places of worship in recent years by those who would do harm, this position has become very important."

"I am honored and humbled at this opportunity to serve the diocese, where my family and I worship," Martinez said in a statement. "I am grateful for the years I spent serving the community on the Dallas Police Department, but I could not pass up this unique opportunity to be involved in the Diocese and to work with Bishop Burns and other leaders as we move forward. Through my volunteer work on the diocesan level, I have witnessed Bishop Burns' commitment to making the Diocese of Dallas the safest environment possible for people of all ages in our churches and schools," Martinez said. "I am proud to have the opportunity to become part of that important mission."

Martinez begins his new position Jan. 21, 2020.