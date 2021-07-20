A Parker County Sheriff's investigator helped rescue several children from a car stuck in a ditch Monday, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 10 a.m., a Ford SUV with seven children under the age of 3 and two women crashed into a pole at the intersection of Highway 51 North and Veal Station Road, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Parker County Sheriff's investigator Nathan Vick said he was heading back to the office when he saw the SUV in a ditch.

According to authorities, Vick climbed into the back seat to free the children from the car.

The investigator said he had to use his knife to free one child from a car seat.

Emergency personnel freed a female passenger, who authorities say sustained a severe head injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Two of the children were also taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

"I would not have been able to help the victims without the assistance of the citizens who also stopped and help," Vick said. "I'm just glad we were all in the right place at the right time."