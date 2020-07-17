Dallas

Deputies Pursue Suspects From Dallas to Rockwall in Overnight Chase

Dallas Sheriff's Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Mustang at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Hampton Road

Suspects have been apprehended following a police chase from Dallas to Rockwall on Thursday night.

Dallas Sheriff's Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Mustang at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Hampton Road after the vehicle passed by at a high rate of speed.

The occupants of the vehicle did not yield to deputies, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended at a Love's Truck Stop in Rockwall County after deputies used a spike strip on the vehicle's passenger side.

No further information is available at this time.

