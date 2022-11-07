Department of Justice to Monitor Dallas County Polling Locations

The Justice Department plans to monitor polls in two dozen states across the country to ensure no one intimidates voters or otherwise meddles with Tuesday's midterm elections.

The department's Civil Rights Division selected 64 jurisdictions in 24 states, including Alaska, Florida, Georgia and Nevada, for oversight in both the general election and early voting. The division routinely monitors elections in the field, starting in 1965 when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act.

In Texas, Dallas County, along with two other state counties, Harris and Waller County, will have monitors placed at polling locations on Tuesday.

DOJ monitored polls in 18 states and 44 cities and counties in 2020, by comparison.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

To read more, click here.