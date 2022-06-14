Denton Woman Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting Husband

A Denton County woman is under arrest, accused of murder in the shooting death of her husband.

According to Denton Police, at about 10 p.m. on April 25, a woman called 911 to say her husband had been shot.

Officers arrived at the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive to find a crashed pickup truck occupied by an unconscious man in the driver's seat and a woman in the passenger seat.

The woman, identified by police as 30-year-old Amber Rosales, told police she and her husband, identified as 31-year-old Jeffrey McBride, stopped to speak with a man who then shot McBride from the passenger side door. Rosales said the man then tossed the gun into the truck before running away.

McBride was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said Rosales gave inconsistent statements during their investigation and that evidence led them to believe she was the only other person present when her husband was shot.

Rosales was arrested on May 25 at her home in Sanger. She is currently being held in the Denton County Jail on a bond of $500,000. It's not clear if she's obtained an attorney.