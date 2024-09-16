Denton wedding venue closure sparks refund demands from anxious brides

It's the kind of nightmare scenario brides fear: Finding out the wedding venue you’ve paid thousands of dollars to reserve for your big day is about to close.

Multiple brides have come forward, telling NBC 5 they aren’t just facing this situation; they have no idea when Chapel Creek Ranch in Denton will shutter its operations.

The sprawling 12-acre venue, located at 3794 Ganzer Rd. W. in Denton, features a rustic chapel, an outdoor gazebo, and a barn with room for large events.

Jara Flanagan, 21, says she is one of about 32 brides who have formed an online support group to exchange information after receiving only vague messages from the venue’s owner, Sheena Jones.

“She sent out an email to all of us and it wasn't personalized, it was a copy cut email with all of our names just changed,” said Flanagan. “She was like: We love our brides. We want to be able to celebrate your big day. Unfortunately, we don't know if that's going to be able to happen. And she wasn't very forthcoming about timing of anything.”

Flanagan’s wedding is set for December 29.

“It’s kind of like rustic western meets Christmas,” she said.

She says her father has paid over $5,000 over the past two years to reserve the venue for her dream wedding.

What’s worse, she says, is that she has no idea if she will get her money back if the venue is no longer in operation by the end of the year.

“I have spent the past two nights like crying my eyes out to my fiancé, really heartbroken and very much like, what are we going to do,” she said. “There have been some really great venues, though, that have reached out to all of us that have been affected by this and been like: ‘We're going to give you guys a discount. You guys don't have to do a deposit because of the events happening at Chapel Creek,’” said Flanagan. “Very sweet venue owners who seem like they genuinely care about all of these brides, which is more than we've gotten from the management at Chapel Creek.”

Other brides are weeks away from their weddings.

Christi Arlauskas and her wife, also named Christi, are set to exchange vows at Chapel Creek Ranch on Oct. 18.

“I got an email from [the venue] late [Friday] evening,” said Arlauskas. “Basically, it’s a gray area. She’s not saying it’s canceled, but not saying it’s a go.”

She says that brings little comfort, especially because food vendors have been contracted and nearby hotels have been booked.

She fears that a change in the location of the wedding will have a domino effect on every part of the wedding.

“It's stressful. I'm sad,” said Arlauskas, holding back tears. “My wife, this was her dream.

Me, I'm a very easy person. I can switch gears. I can have a wedding and a parking lot…But for her, she's been planning this for over a year now and it’s her dream and so, I want it to be everything that she’s dream of.”

The brides say their support group has gathered some details about a legal battle brewing between the venue’s tenants and their landlord, the property owner.

NBC 5 began reaching out to both parties on Friday, asking for clarification on whether the venue is closing and when and if affected customers will get their money back.

Jones provided NBC 5 with this information on Friday:

"Unfortunately I'm not able to comment. I am interviewing attorneys so that one can take my case and respond to the landowner. He has ended my business due to his pending land sale and then is wanting me off property due to my inability to pay him. Yet, I'm unable to conduct the business I was promised when I purchased leading to all my sales ending."

Gaffney also responded on Friday with the following statement:

"First and foremost, my heart goes out to the couples affected by this unfortunate situation. I know how important and special these events are, and I deeply sympathize with everyone impacted. There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about this situation and my involvement in it. While I do own the land where Chapel Creek Ranch is located, I have not been involved in the day-to-day operations or management of the business since I sold it in December of 2022. Unfortunately, the new owners of Chapel Creek Ranch have encountered financial difficulties and defaulted on their payments. This community has been my home for over 40 years. I’ve had the privilege of seeing countless weddings and celebrations at Chapel Creek Ranch, and I have no desire for scheduled weddings to be interrupted. If the Chapel Creek Ranch business owners do not resolve their financial issues by the end of next week, I will work with my network to help find a solution so couples can still hold their wedding at the property."

According to online records, the lease agreement expires Dec. 15, 2025.

On Monday afternoon, Gaffney disputes other online public record filings indicating Jones’ efforts to have exclusive rights to purchase the property and a memo to withdraw it.

Jones did not respond to NBC 5's additional questions on Monday.

The brides who spoke with NBC 5 say that whatever the situation between both parties, there is no excuse for the lack of communication.

“Either tell us a yes or no and if it's a no, we would like our money back,” said Arlauskas.

Flanagan also says she wants her money back to try and save their special day, otherwise she and her fiancé will have to dip into their honeymoon fund to pay for another venue.

“This kind of business, this is what brides are scared of the wedding industry for because it makes uncertainty in something that you should be able to feel safe and certain,” she said. “I've been planning this for two years, you know, and it's just, I feel like the rug has been pulled out under my feet.”

Flanagan shared a message sent by the venue on Monday encouraging her to seek alternative venues for her wedding and sharing potential venues in Tyler and Sulphur Springs.

The message states: "At this time, we are unable to offer refunds, but please know that we are actively working to find solutions and will keep you informed of any progress."

NBC 5 Responds previously reported on wedding insurance, which could allow policyholders to file a claim to get their money back.