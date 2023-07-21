Denton Water Project provides bottled water to homeless and those in need during heat wave

It's a labor of love for volunteers with the Denton Water Project.

They go around filling coolers with ice-cold water for the homeless or anyone outside and in need.

"The need is great,” Denton Basic Services Center Director Jane Piper-Lunt said. “These people don't have access to cold water. We've had people say we've saved their lives."

Denton Basic Services Center operates the Denton Water Project.

She said through volunteers and donations they are providing about 2,800 bottles of water a week through five coolers strategically placed around Denton.

"Once it started getting hot, we had to start filling it twice a day,” Piper-Lunt said. “Usually in the winter we only have to fill it once a day."

Denton County Public Health reported 95 heat-related illnesses so far in 2023.

20 of those were just last week with nine heat exhaustion cases and one heat stroke.

Volunteer Tracy Runnels said they know they are making a difference because they hear it from those being helped.

"Thank you so much for caring about us when nobody else does,” Runnels said. “You just can't help but want to help people that need help, especially in this heat."

The Denton Water Project started two years ago.

As long as volunteers and donations keep coming in they plan to continue providing a basic necessity for the less fortunate.

"We say just keep bringing it,” Runnels said. “Drive by and put water in a cooler. Keep it coming. Everybody needs something to drink."

