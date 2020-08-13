Denton

Denton Teen Found Unconscious, Dies After Early-Morning Jog: Police

Teen's identity not yet known; counselors available for Denton ISD students, faculty

A teenager out for a jog Thursday morning at a Denton park was found unresponsive and later died, police say.

Denton Public Safety Dispatch said they were called just after 8 a.m. when an unconscious boy was found at South Lakes Park, near the 500 block of Hobson Lane.

Witnesses performed CPR on the boy, identified Thursday morning by police only as a 17-year-old student in the Denton Independent School District.

Denton Fire and Rescue took the teen to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The teen's identity will be released after his family has been notified. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

"Our hearts go out to the entire DISD family, as well as the student, and their friends and family," police said in a statement.

Denton police said they are working with the school district to make crisis counselors available for students and faculty.

