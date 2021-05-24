Denton Sewing Center Sustains Heavy Damage in Fire Early Monday

Flames caused heavy damage to the Denton Sewing Center early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the business on Malone Street just before 3 a.m. Monday after reports of smoke were seen in the area, according to the Denton Fire Department.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Photos and videos shared by the Denton Fire Department on social media showed firefighters attacking the fire from the back of the building and on the roof.

Heavy fire damage to Denton Sewing Center on Malone early this morning. @cityofdentontx pic.twitter.com/MMMRalv4w9 — City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) May 24, 2021

The Denton Sewing Center has been family-owned and operated since it opened 35 years ago. It sells and repairs sewing machines along with offering sewing classes.

Owner Paul Weigenant said the retail portion of the store was a total loss.

“It’s extremely sad. I could start crying,” Weigenant said. “Our son works here, my daughter-in-law works here, my granddaughter works here [and] we have some other employees. It’s an overwhelming day.”

Longtime shoppers stopped by Monday to offer employees hugs and help. On the store’s Facebook page, dozens of customers offered condolences after the store announced it would be closed indefinitely.

“We’re not going to give up,” Weigenant's son and technician Jason Walker. “We’re going to continue to push forward.”

Family members said it was unclear what was next and were waiting on insurance to determine their next steps.

Walker said he remained hopeful that other parts of the business were not harmed and plan to reopen. In the meantime, he said the store would reach out to customers who may have had sewing machines damaged by the fire.

“The good Lord will get us through it,” Walker said. “We’re going to come back. This isn’t the end of the Denton Sewing Center.”