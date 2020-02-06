Denton Resident Claims $1 Million Mega Millions Prize

A Denton resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Jan. 17.

The ticket was purchased at Quick Save located at 3912 Teasley Lane in Denton. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, 3-25-30-54-70, but not the Mega Ball number, 9.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from a field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Mega Millions offers a $40 Million starting jackpot and a second-tier prize of $1 million.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. central time.