Denton Police Searching for Driver in Hit-and-Run Friday Morning

The Denton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a driver who struck a pedestrian on Friday morning between 6:10 and 6:18 a.m.

According to the Denton Police Department, officers responded to reports of an injured man lying in the median near South Mayhill Road, just south of Spencer Road.

The 911 caller said that the man was struck by a vehicle while he was walking, police said.

Police said the victim, a 19-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic investigators are working to determine a description of the suspect vehicle, police said. Pieces of the vehicle were found at the scene and are being analyzed.

According to police, the suspect vehicle may have been an SUV, and investigators believe the vehicle should have damage to the driver's side headlight area.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should call 940-349-8181 and ask to be transferred to the Traffic Division.