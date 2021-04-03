Denton

Denton Police Search for Man Who Tried to Kidnap Woman Walking Her Dog

Authorities in Corinth reported a similar incident, but a link between the two had not been confirmed as of Saturday night

Denton police are looking for this SUV in connection with an attempting kidnapping in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court late Saturday morning.
Denton Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking her dog late Saturday morning in south Denton.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court -- just west of Teasley Lane -- at about 11:44 a.m., Denton police said.

Police said a woman told them an SUV approached her as she walked her dog and a man driving the vehicle displayed a gun before he told her to get in.

She got in the vehicle, but was able to escape without being injury after a short distance, police said.

Police said 15 minutes later, authorities in Corinth reported a similar incident, but a link between the two had not been confirmed as of Saturday night.

Police released the above image of the vehicle, described as a silver or light blue older SUV with a dark interior.

Anyone with information about the incident or who sees the SUV is asked to call 940-349-7812.

