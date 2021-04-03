Denton Police Search for Man Who Tried to Kidnap Woman Walking Her Dog

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking her dog late Saturday morning in south Denton.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court -- just west of Teasley Lane -- at about 11:44 a.m., Denton police said.

Police said a woman told them an SUV approached her as she walked her dog and a man driving the vehicle displayed a gun before he told her to get in.

She got in the vehicle, but was able to escape without being injury after a short distance, police said.

Police said 15 minutes later, authorities in Corinth reported a similar incident, but a link between the two had not been confirmed as of Saturday night.

Police released the above image of the vehicle, described as a silver or light blue older SUV with a dark interior.

Anyone with information about the incident or who sees the SUV is asked to call 940-349-7812.