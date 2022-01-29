Denton Police Officer Shoots and Kills Man During Hostage Situation; Hostage Safe: PD

The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate a shooting involving a Denton police officer during a hostage situation early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 a.m. of a man reporting he wanted to kill himself due to "problems" with a woman.

When officers arrived at the Vibe Apartment Homes in the 1600 block of E. McKinney Street police say they saw a man holding a knife to a woman as he gripped her around the neck with his arm and that several times he raised the knife in a stabbing motion.

Officers tried to deescalate the situation, but Denton police say it was apparent he would not release the hostage, and when he raised the knife to the woman again in a threatening manner, one officer fired one round and struck the man in the upper torso.

The uninjured hostage was taken to a safe location.

The man fell to the ground and was still holding the knife so police say officers deployed a Taser to disarm him. The man was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. His identity is not being released pending family notification.

No officers were injured and the Texas Rangers are investigating. The officer who fired his weapon is a three-year veteran of the Denton Police Department. Per department policy, the officer is on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.