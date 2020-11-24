Denton Police Department Launches Text Updates for 911 Callers

The Denton Police Department is launching text updates for 911 callers.

According to the Denton Police Department, text messages powered by the SPIDR Tech platform will be automatically sent in English and Spanish when certain incidents are reported by mobile phone to 911, such as a barking dog or a theft, starting this week.

An additional notifications may occur if there is a delay in dispatching an officer, police said.

Police said in the interest of public safety, various call types requiring an immediate public safety response for health and well-being like 911 hang-ups, sexual assaults, and domestic disturbances will not trigger a notification.

According to police, based on the type of call received, the platform will also send a follow-up notification to crime victims to ensure they have important case reference information.

"SPIDR Tech has given Animal Services the opportunity to strengthen our customer service by allowing our community to provide us with critical feedback on our performance," Randi Weinberg, Animal Services manager, said. "We are able to bridge the communication gap and build a more personal connection with the community."

SPIDR Tech will also help to enhance the services provided by Denton police, Animal Services, and Public Safety Communications.

After the initial response has concluded, callers will receive a short, mobile survey that asks questions about overall satisfaction, timeliness of the response, and more, police said.

The survey responses will generate insights that can be applied to day-to-day decision making in near real time.

"I am excited about the implementation of SPIDR Tech and how it will enhance our ability to better connect and receive feedback from our community," Chief of Police Frank Dixon said. "The Denton Police Department remains committed to reviewing and improving how we connect with the community and how we can better work together to keep our community safe."