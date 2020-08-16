Denton Police Department

Denton Police Department Launches Data Initiative Aimed At Increasing Transparency

Police Chief Frank Dixon said the page will include data such as use of force statistics, in-custody deaths and racial profiling reports

The Denton Police Department this week unveiled a new data initiative site aimed at increasing transparency in policing.

Police Chief Frank Dixon said the page will include a data such as use of force statistics, in-custody deaths and racial profiling reports that are filed annually with the state.

"One thing that is important to me that we are going to try and add in there pretty soon is reporting the demographics within the police department," Dixon said. "I think it's important the public knows how we reflect the demographics of the city that we serve."

Dixon said he has been trying to find a way to be more transparent since he was sworn in as chief in 2018.

"This isn't something new to law enforcement, it's just been highlighted over the last five months," he said. "I think launching this data initiative page will take a huge step toward being transparent and more open with our process of what's going on within the department."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 14

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

back to school 26 mins ago

What to Expect as Dozens of School Districts Start Online or In-Person This Week

Dixon said another part of improving the service to the community will including updating department policies, incorporating wide-range extensive training and having an open dialogue with the community.

This article tagged under:

Denton Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us