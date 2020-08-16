Denton Police Department Launches Data Initiative Aimed At Increasing Transparency

The Denton Police Department this week unveiled a new data initiative site aimed at increasing transparency in policing.

Police Chief Frank Dixon said the page will include a data such as use of force statistics, in-custody deaths and racial profiling reports that are filed annually with the state.

"One thing that is important to me that we are going to try and add in there pretty soon is reporting the demographics within the police department," Dixon said. "I think it's important the public knows how we reflect the demographics of the city that we serve."

We are far from perfect, but we will continue embracing transparency while utilizing technology. The launch of our open data page will assist us in that endeavor. We have to work together to make our city better. https://t.co/Hf01Af7qQT #RelationalPolicing — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) August 15, 2020

Dixon said he has been trying to find a way to be more transparent since he was sworn in as chief in 2018.

"This isn't something new to law enforcement, it's just been highlighted over the last five months," he said. "I think launching this data initiative page will take a huge step toward being transparent and more open with our process of what's going on within the department."

Dixon said another part of improving the service to the community will including updating department policies, incorporating wide-range extensive training and having an open dialogue with the community.