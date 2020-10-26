Denton Police Department Holds Awards Ceremony Recognizing Officer Shot During Traffic Stop

The Denton Police Department is holding an awards ceremony to recognize an officer who was shot in the line of duty last October and those who aided in the incident and the apprehension of the suspect.

Officer Urban Rodriguez was shot twice, once in the head and once in the leg, during a traffic stop on West University Drive on Oct. 29, 2019.

The five-year veteran of the Denton Police Department was the first Denton officer to be shot while on duty since 1992.

He was moved to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility where he continued his recovery.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Denton Police Department's training facility, located at 719 East Hickory Street, on Monday at 2 p.m.