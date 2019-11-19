Denton Police Department Giving Out Free Gun Locks

The Denton Police Department is offering to give one gun lock to each household with "no questions asked"

By Hannah Jones

gunlock
Denton Police Department

The Denton Police Department is giving out free gun locks to residents. 

The department announced Monday that gun locks would be available at the front desk of the Denton Police Department, located at 601 East Hickory Street.

The department is offering to give one gun lock per household with "no questions asked" 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

Denton police are distributing the gun locks as a part of Project Childsafe, a program created by the National Shooting Sports Foundation that aims to promote firearms safety and education.

According to Project Childsafe, individuals who want a free gun safety kit can contact the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton County Constable Precinct 6, as well as the Corinth Police Department, University of North Texas Police Department, Highland Village Police Department, and the Roanoke Police Department.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us