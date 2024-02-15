Denton police

Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker resigns after 16 months on job

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker resigned Tuesday after being appointed 16 months ago, according to an article from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Shoemaker is no longer listed as the Chief of Police on Denton Police's staff directory, and Deputy Chief Bryan Cose is listed as the Interim Chief of Police.

The paper reported the city's chief communications officer said Shoemaker's resignation was "personnel-related," and therefore specific details are confidential.

Shoemaker joined Denton PD on Oct. 3, 2022, after Chief Frank Dixon was promoted to assistant city manager.

Shoemaker was previously serving as chief of police at Grand Junction, Colorado. Before that, he served in the Jefferson City Police Department in Missouri for 26 years in various capacities.

Denton will soon conduct a nationwide search for its next police chief, Sternback told the Denton RC.

