Denton Pharmacy Gets Sweet Surprise

Businesses get an earful when they do something wrong. And when they get it right - well, a cake is the reward for something good.

That's what happened at Community Pharmacy in Denton. A longtime customer surprised the staff by bringing in a cake and a card - on her birthday.

The woman turned 97 and in her card, she praised the care she gets at the pharmacy as one of the greatest gifts in her lifetime. So, she wanted the staff to celebrate with her by enjoying cake.

Needless to say, it was the sweetest part of their day.