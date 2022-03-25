Denton Officers Stabbed, Injured During Arrest of Wanted Sex Offender

Two Denton police officers were injured Thursday afternoon as they attempted to arrest a sex offender with outstanding warrants.

According to the Denton Police Department, shortly after 3 p.m., the Homeless Outreach Team responded to a call regarding a growing homeless encampment near Meadow Ridge Drive and Hinkle Drive.

Police said officers contacted several of the homeless individuals in an effort to provide them with resources.

One of the individuals was identified as 37-year-old Gerald Kosirog, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, Kosirog is a registered sex offender, and he had multiple warrants out of Tennessee for sex offender registration violations.

Police said while two officers were waiting on the warrant confirmation, the suspect started running.

Both officers pursued Kosirog, and when they caught up with him, Kosirog pulled out a knife and began repeatedly stabbing the officers, police said.

According to police, Kosirog attempted to stab one officer in the chest, and he stabbed the other in a slashing motion across his face and arm.

Police said one of the officers responded defensively by striking the suspect with a closed fist.

The two officers ultimately managed to detain the suspect and put him in handcuffs, police said.

According to police, after backup arrived, the two officers and the suspect were transported to local hospitals in separate ambulances.

Police said the officer Kosirog attempted to stab in the chest sustained minor bruising and swelling. The officer was wearing a rifle plated vest, and the blade did not puncture the material.

The second officer sustained lacerations to his head and arm, requiring stitches for two of his wounds, police said.

According to police, Kosirog sustained a broken nose when the officer struck him.

All three individuals involved were released from the hospital by late Thursday evening.

Police said Kosirog was transported to the City of Denton Jail for the sex offender registration violation warrants out of Tennessee.

Detectives have also applied for two arrest warrants for aggravated assault on a peace officer, police said. Both warrants were granted by a local judge.

Kosirog was transferred to Denton County Jail on the new charges. His bond has not yet been set.