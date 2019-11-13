Denton Officer Shot During Traffic Stop Moved to Rehabilitation Facility

Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr. was transported by to the Denton Enterprise Airport on the way to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility where he will continue his recovery

By Hannah Jones

Urbano-Rodriguez-transfer
Facebook/Denton Police Department

A Denton police officer shot during a traffic stop in October has been moved to a rehabilitation facility where he will continue his recovery, the police department says.

Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr. was transported by a Denton Police Department motorcade to the Denton Enterprise Airport Wednesday on the way to an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.

The Denton Fire Department crew who transported Rodriguez to Medical City Denton immediately after the shooting returned to transport him to the airport Wednesday. Rodriguez's shiftmates helped load his stretcher onto the plane. 

Rodriguez, a five-year veteran of the Denton Police Department, was shot twice, once in the head and once in the leg, during a traffic stop on West University Drive a few minutes after midnight on Oct. 29.

Antwon Pinkston, the man accused of shooting Rodriguez, faces both attempted capital murder charges and aggravated assault on a public servant charges.

