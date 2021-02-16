Denton Offers Warming Center as Residents Restock During Brief Respite From Weather

Denton said it had 75 spots available at its MLK Jr. Recreation Center warming center Tuesday night after 35 people took advantage of the site Monday.

Fuel is also a major issue. Many gas stations along Interstate 35E were are out of fuel.

Meanwhile, while the spurts of sunshine Tuesday morning and afternoon helped melt some snow and ice during the day, people ventured out to re-stock.

Lines wrapped around the entire building of a Kroger in Denton. Shelves were also bare and some people waited as long as an hour and a half to purchase their items.

Rolling power outages happened during store hours, which contributed to the long lines and the sheer amount of people needing groceries.