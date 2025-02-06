Denton mother files police report, says daughter witnessed driver of unmarked school bus wave at students to get in

A Denton mother said she is concerned after her high school daughter reported that a man driving an unmarked school bus tried to motion students on the bus.

“One other of the girls that waited at the bus stop with her did almost walk to the bus, but then my daughter said, 'That's not our bus, don't go to it,' so then she came back," explained the Denton mother who asked to conceal her identity due to safety concerns.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She said on Tuesday just after 8:00 a.m. her high school daughter and several other students waited for their bus inside the neighborhood.

The mother said at the intersection of Long Road and Ridgepoint Drive, her daughter claims that a man with a black baseball cap and blazer driving an unmarked school bus stopped at the intersection and waved at the teens to come inside.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"So he was just waving for them to get on the bus like that," motioned the mother as retold by her daughter.

She said her child told her the yellow bus was driven by a driver she did not know, the bus was not labeled, and there was a wrinkled paper taped to the front window with the numbers 009.

The mother says according to her daughter, the driver took off after no one got on the bus.

"I am most concerned with students that maybe not paying attention on their phone, talking with their friends, see a bus come, assume it's theirs and just quickly get on without realizing it may not be the right bus," said the mother.

When asked if there was video or pictures of the bus, the mother said there is not and she's asked people on social media to come forward with any details if they've experienced a similar situation.

"Parents, to talk with their kids and just have them always aware and alert to make sure that they're, you know, looking to make sure it's their bus that they're getting on, and not just a random, we don't know what people's intentions are," said the mom.

A spokesperson for Denton ISD said the district is not connected in any way to this and the vehicle was not a Denton ISD vehicle.

Denton Police confirmed a police report was filed on Wednesday and officers are looking into the claims.