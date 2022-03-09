Denton Man Arrested in Collin County Online Solicitation Bust

CEU Investigators say a second arrest has been made after a Denton man was caught attempting to solicit a minor online.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Alan Wilson was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor and soliciting prostitution of a person under 18.

Although the cases are unrelated, this comes after CEU arrested 35-year-old Beau Rosen earlier this week for attempting to solicit a minor online.

According to investigators, Wilson responded to an ad posted by CEU Investigators posing as a 14-year-old female seeking babysitting jobs to pay for summer camp.

Wilson began texting the undercover investigator at 8:30 a.m. on March 3, and soon after Wilson made it clear that he wanted to meet for the purpose of having sex.

Officials say Wilson requested to pay the 14-year-old $600 for sex and suggested that she use a Lyft to meet him at a local Home Depot parking lot later that night.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Once Wilson arrived, he was apprehended by deputies.

Wilson is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on a $450,000 bond.