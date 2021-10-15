Hundreds of Denton Guyer Students Walkout of Class After On-Campus Sexual Assault Reported

Students at Denton Guyer High School were expected to stage a walkout Friday morning following the report of an alleged on-campus sexual assault involving two students.

The Denton ISD said this week that after being made aware of the alleged assault school officials were cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and that "the timeline of this investigation has been set by the Denton Police Department."

Denton police have only been able to confirm to NBC 5 that they are "thoroughly investigating a sexual assault report made by a juvenile student" but that the investigation is ongoing and that so far no charges have been filed.

The police said that should any charges be filed they will release more information at that time and that they appreciate patience while they investigate.

School officials said they are working with the families directly involved to ensure the investigation’s integrity and maintain confidentiality.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of this police investigation, we want to assure our community that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority," Julie Zwahr, chief communications officer for the Denton Independent School District said in a statement.

Denton police told NBC 5 Thursday there were no substantial updates in the investigation and that they were continuing to look into the allegation and speak to those involved.