Denton Fundraiser Raises Money for Officer Shot On-Duty in October

A car wash fundraiser Saturday morning raised money for a former Denton police officer who was shot on duty in 2019.

Denton's Backing the Blue organized the fundraiser that was held at a local Arby's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in support of former Denton Ofc. Urban Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was shot twice during a traffic stop in October 2019. He was the first Denton officer to be shot while on duty since 1992.

Saturday's car wash for Rodriguez was the fifth annual fundraiser for Denton's Backing the Blue, an organization that raises funds for Denton County officers and their families when an officer is injured or killed, according to the organization's website.