Protests continued across North Texas in Denton and Fort Worth Saturday morning. Upwards of 1,000 people gathered in both cities, joining others pushing back against a perceived overstep of presidential power.

PROTESTORS RALLY AT DENTON'S DOWNTOWN SQUARE

In Denton’s Downtown Square, the scene looked much like other cities and towns across the United States; separated by municipalities but united by common beliefs.

“If you look around this square, Black, white, brown, Hispanic, gays, straight, Christian, non-Christian, that is what our country what it is,” said protester Julian Carter.

Organizers of the ‘No Kings’ rally in Denton, and nationwide, said they’re resisting what they’ve called executive overreach.

Denton demonstrator Joanne Simmons told NBC 5 that it was the first time since the 1960s that she felt compelled to protest.

“Because it’s America,” she said. “We have a First Amendment right to express ourselves.”

From Baby Boomers to Generation Z, the message was clear.

“There’s power in a union. And even if they want to silence us, they can’t,” said Emery Tarrant.

Tarrant, 18 years old, joined the demonstration in Denton and said she wanted to share her experience with her peers.

“It is scary to stand up for what is right, but it’s the correct thing to do,” she said.

FORT WORTH PROTEST TAKES OVER BURK BURNETT PARK

In Fort Worth, the protest drew local educators.

“I teach students from all different backgrounds and all different walks of life, and I need to be their advocate,” said Alexandra Rivera.

Ahead of Saturday’s protests, Sheriff Tracy Murphree warned of consequences should protesters cross the line.

His statement on social media read in part:

“Any violence towards any of my officers will be met with force. If my officers feel they are in imminent danger of death or injury, the violence will be met with deadly force. We will protect the life and property of our citizens.”

Both the Denton and Fort Worth protests remained peaceful.