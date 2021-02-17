Denton

Denton Food Truck Owner Serves Free Hot Meals During Record-Cold Weather

The owner of a food truck in Denton cooks meals when she regains power in her home

By Meredith Yeomans

NBCUniversal, Inc.

With the power out for so many because of the winter weather, a home-cooked meal is hard to come by.

When icy conditions put the brakes on Alondra Mitchell’s food truck, Denton-based Street Eats Catering, she put out a post on Facebook pointing anyone wanting free hot foot to her front door.

“Initially I did it because I was upset that our lights had turned off and I wasn't going to be able to feed my kids a hot meal and then I started thinking, ‘Huh I bet people are feeling the same way’,” Mitchell explained.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 22 mins ago

Communities Feeling Residual Impacts of Winter Storm Banding Together

Combine compassion with comfort food, Mitchell and her family went to work making sack lunches and pots full of chili cooked when the power comes on.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In three days, Mitchell said her family has handed out more than 1,000 meals, hot food made by warm hearts.

“I try to stress that it’s just not for the less fortunate. You can have a lot of money and your lights could still be going on and off and you still haven't ate a hot meal,” Mitchell said.

This article tagged under:

Denton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us